Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after buying an additional 226,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $188.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.88.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

