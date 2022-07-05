Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

ITA stock opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average of $104.39.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

