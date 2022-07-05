Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases 425 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,998 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $139.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.81. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

