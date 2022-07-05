Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.5% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 14,419 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84,177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $122.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

