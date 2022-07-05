Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,270,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,987,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 608,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after acquiring an additional 456,075 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,201,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,909,000 after purchasing an additional 295,135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average of $57.55. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $67.29.

