Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 1,460 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

NYSE VTR opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 135.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

