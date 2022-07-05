Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 75 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 7.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Tower by 8.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $258.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.13. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.07.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

