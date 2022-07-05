Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Trims Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.76 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.34.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $3,043,550.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,836 shares of company stock worth $8,316,301. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

