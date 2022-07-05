Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Novartis by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,352,000 after purchasing an additional 42,795 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.15.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

