Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.15.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $175.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.18 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

