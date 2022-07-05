Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.3% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

NYSE:LMT opened at $433.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $432.96 and its 200-day moving average is $417.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

