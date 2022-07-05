Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 85,514 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 81.56%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

