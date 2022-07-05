Physicians Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,661 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.9% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 32,968 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,009 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.68.

MCD opened at $252.96 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.06.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.