Physicians Financial Services Inc. Makes New $229,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,293 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $90.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

