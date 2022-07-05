Physicians Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO opened at $477.84 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.71 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $545.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.01.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

