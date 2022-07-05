Physicians Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,537 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average is $87.44. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

