Physicians Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 110,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $141.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.65. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

