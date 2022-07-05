Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.6% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,046,000 after buying an additional 168,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $178.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.72 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

