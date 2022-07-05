Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,893,000 after acquiring an additional 984,905 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after acquiring an additional 478,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,933,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $109.62 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.69. The company has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.