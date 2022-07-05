Physicians Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RY shares. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

NYSE RY opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $94.23 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

