Physicians Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 1.1% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $228.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.16. The company has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $219.31 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. TD Securities boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.89.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

