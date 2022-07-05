Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 115 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 119.7% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 33,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 64,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.28 and its 200 day moving average is $147.97. The company has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

