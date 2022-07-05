Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YEXT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yext by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Yext by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Yext by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Yext by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Yext by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $593.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YEXT. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, CFO Darryl Bond sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $116,070.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $43,941.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,107,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,654,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,947 shares of company stock worth $278,436 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

