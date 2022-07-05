Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Position Lessened by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.08% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $112.08 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $108.66 and a 52-week high of $193.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.52%.

PIPR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.