Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $33.81 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.81.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Plug Power by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 119,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,204,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,741 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 939.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

