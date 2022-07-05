Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the May 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 961.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen from 49.25 to 46.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWZYF opened at 7.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 7.82. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a fifty-two week low of 7.69 and a fifty-two week high of 10.36.

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

