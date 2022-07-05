Private Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,122 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.4% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. State Street Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after buying an additional 869,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after acquiring an additional 790,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,821,210,000 after purchasing an additional 189,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,531,154,000 after purchasing an additional 257,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,478,185,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH opened at $517.40 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.