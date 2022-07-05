ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) Receives $28.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. ProFrac has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.