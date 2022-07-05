Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.54.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $120.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.28. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

