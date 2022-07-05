ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Stock Position Lifted by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 660.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period.

Shares of REGL stock opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

