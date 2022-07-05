Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.25 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.46.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.