Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.25 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.58.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.