Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Boosted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

NYSE PRU opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.25 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

