PUTinCoin (PUT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.17 Million

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. PUTinCoin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $2,214.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PUTinCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,761.74 or 0.99910316 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00044990 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00024806 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

