PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $829,292,000 after buying an additional 252,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after buying an additional 89,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after buying an additional 88,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,446,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,330,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,880,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on PVH from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. OTR Global downgraded PVH to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

PVH opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.71 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.08%.

PVH Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.