Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for First Republic Bank Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Republic Bank in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for First Republic Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FRC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.29.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $147.38 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $133.37 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

