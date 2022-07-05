Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for HomeStreet, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HMST. B. Riley downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a report on Monday.

HMST stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $668.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $57.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.34%.

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $789,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,660. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in HomeStreet by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after buying an additional 240,973 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in HomeStreet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 838,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,736,000 after buying an additional 38,783 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 586,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after buying an additional 127,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 367,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after buying an additional 176,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.