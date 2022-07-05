Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Increased by National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.41.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $113.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $574,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 717,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

