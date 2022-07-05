Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.48 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $34.70 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 over the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Customers Bancorp (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.