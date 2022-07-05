Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Horizon Co. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Horizon in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for First Horizon’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in First Horizon by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,502,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $2,258,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

