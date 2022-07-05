Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $22.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $693.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.03. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $59.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 44.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

