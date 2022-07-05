Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Umpqua’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UMPQ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Umpqua from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $22.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Umpqua by 37,273.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,378,000 after buying an additional 4,062,811 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Umpqua during the first quarter worth $26,859,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at $17,068,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 48.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,611,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,254,000 after purchasing an additional 847,312 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Luis Machuca acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

About Umpqua (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.