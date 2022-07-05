Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Decreased by Wedbush

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WTFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $81.32 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average of $91.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 24,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.