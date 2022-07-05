Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Issued By Oppenheimer

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of S&P Global in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.28. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.63 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.23 EPS.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS.

SPGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

NYSE SPGI opened at $343.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.69. S&P Global has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.