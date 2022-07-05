Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for BankUnited, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.79 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BankUnited to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $36.21 on Monday. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BankUnited by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

