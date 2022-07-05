Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Reduced by Analyst

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crown Castle International in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle International’s current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

NYSE:CCI opened at $172.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.40. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $153.70 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

