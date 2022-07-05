Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.03

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.03 and traded as high as $23.40. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $23.36, with a volume of 4,427 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.37. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 6.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 5,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $146,801.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

