Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,069 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

NYSE PG opened at $146.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.74. The company has a market capitalization of $350.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.