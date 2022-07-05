Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) Insider Stephen Inglis Buys 41,891 Shares

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating) insider Stephen Inglis bought 41,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £29,742.61 ($36,016.72).
RGL opened at GBX 70.80 ($0.86) on Tuesday. Regional REIT Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 70.55 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 96 ($1.16). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.36. The company has a market capitalization of £365.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.00%.
Regional REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.
See Also
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.