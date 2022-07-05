Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) Insider Stephen Inglis Buys 41,891 Shares

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating) insider Stephen Inglis bought 41,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £29,742.61 ($36,016.72).

RGL opened at GBX 70.80 ($0.86) on Tuesday. Regional REIT Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 70.55 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 96 ($1.16). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.36. The company has a market capitalization of £365.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

