RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $325,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,935,000 after acquiring an additional 153,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $1,386,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

In related news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $157.07 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.70 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.52%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

